When I was the councillor for Craigentinny and Duddingston, it was no surprise I received lots of queries from Duddingston residents. Except those clever people at Boundaries Scotland had decided to put most of Duddingston in the Portobello ward so, although I always tried to help, very often they were from outside my patch.

It’s hard for residents to keep track of who represents them where, and more confusion is on the way, judging by the latest proposals for new Scottish Parliament boundaries. Under the plans, Edinburgh’s electoral map will be radically different – to a great extent, this was unavoidable given population growth – and the city is set to be covered by eight constituencies instead of six and could also receive an extra list MSP.

But that should mean there are different options and an alternative to what’s in store for Edinburgh Eastern, for example, where most of those Duddingston residents will remain, while those on the other side of the A6106 Duddingston Park road will be in the new seat of Midlothian North and Musselburgh. As a result, the constituency MSP for what might become known as Eminem will have to be on his or her toes to keep track of goings on at three councils.

Marginally less daunting is the new Edinburgh Forth and Linlithgow seat which straddles two councils, with Muirhouse at one end and only just missing out Muirhouses, on the edge of Bo’ness, at the other. The plans are subject to review and, with Westminster seats changing too, a rethink is essential.