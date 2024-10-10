Reflecting on the whirlwind that was the Fringe - Karen Koren

Mhairi Black's debut run at the Fringe was met with resounding success

As the nights draw in and Edinburgh takes a drop in temperature, it’s crazy to think that just one month ago we were still on site taking down the festival.

The post-Fringe period allows for a much-needed breather after an intense few weeks. The city is now quieter, the chaos has settled and we have the opportunity to reflect on the whirlwind that was the Fringe.

My family and I recently decided to go on a holiday to Croatia to reap the benefits of the last of the summer sun. It’s amazing to spend quality time with them, and so important. However, even amidst our getaway, work on various projects, including the Fringe settlement process and planning for future events, continues.

The Fringe, as always, served as a platform for new talent and gems from regulars, and this year was no exception. Our Gilded Balloon venues were fortunate to host some remarkable artists, one of whom was the exceptionally talented Mhairi Black.

Her debut run at the festival was met with resounding success, earning multiple four and five star reviews and attracting sold-out audiences daily. It is a privilege to have been a part of her journey so far, and I am looking forward to collaborating closely in the future to see where her career takes her.

The Fringe always leaves me feeling inspired and eager to play a part in nurturing emerging talent, and even though I spend a lot of time babysitting my darling granddaughter during the festival these days, I still try and see as many shows as possible and work out who we can develop and potentially tour, so that as many people as possible can access the wonderful shows we host at the Fringe. We have many projects planned which we’re very excited to reveal more about soon.

Although the days grow shorter, there’s brightness ahead, and before we know it summer and the Fringe buzz will be with us once again. Until then, we look forward to bringing the excitement of the festival to other towns and cities through the colder months – watch this space!