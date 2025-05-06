Reform wins make our independence even more crucial

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during a visit to Newton Aycliffe, County Durham after Reform made gains in local polls in England (Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA)

If they are a sign of things to come, then last week’s local elections in England could have big ramifications for all of us. The results underline the dangers of Labour’s complacency, but also the growing urgency of Scottish independence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lot of the focus has been on the success of Nigel Farage’s hard right Reform Party. It is significant because it shows a real break in the traditional two-party system that has been in place for the past century. While the Tories suffered yet more emphatic losses, Labour saw their worst election results in a long time.

Keir Starmer should have responded by listening and ending the cuts they made to the Winter Fuel Payment and to social security for disabled people. Instead, he seems to be learning all the wrong lessons and promising to go “further and faster” in delivering polices that have already disappointed so many people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reform is clearly gaining momentum and their threat cannot be ignored. They’re coming for our council services, for our NHS and for our young people’s futures.

Reform’s populist rhetoric, hostility to climate science and dog-whistle politics may play well with some people, but I believe that they go firmly against the values held by the vast majority of people here in Scotland.

Polls show that we are on a path where Reform could influence, or even decide, the outcome of the next UK General Election – without a single MP being elected in Scotland.

Their surge has pulled both Labour and the Conservatives further to the right, dragging political discourse with them, and distorting the UK-wide result in a way that Scotland cannot counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People shouldn’t have to choose between a Labour government that is knowingly punishing disabled people and a Reform Party that is pushing a hard-right agenda. Our communities deserve so much better than that.

It is why the case for independence has never been clearer or more urgent. Scotland has repeatedly voted for progressive parties that support climate action, social justice and giving children the leg up they need for a bright future.

We did not vote for a Brexit that has hiked prices and cost jobs, we did not vote for 14 years of Tory cuts to vital services, and we certainly will not vote for Nigel Farage to be the next Prime Minister.

Reform will never stand up for Scotland. The Scottish Greens will – working for people and planet and delivering independence could not be more crucial.

​Lorna Slater is co-leader of the Scottish Green Party