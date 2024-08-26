Regrets, I’ve had a few, like not spending more time in the bath - Susan Dalgety

I am sorry I didn’t spend more time in the bath when I had the chance

It was my birthday yesterday. Not a particularly significant one, unless you consider reaching my ripe old age an achievement in itself, but I celebrated in style with a hot bubble bath and a glass of pink champagne.

A Sunday afternoon bath might not seem much of a party, but for me it was perfect.

Like many Edinburgh tenement dwellers, our bathroom is tiny and we have a walk in shower instead of a bath tub. How I miss a long soak.

So my husband, bless him, treated me to an overnight stay in a budget hotel where I could indulge in my all-time favourite pastime.

While soaking in my rose-oil scented tub, I contemplated what lessons I had learned in my three score years and eight.

I wish I had invested more in a pension when I had the chance, but like many people, when I was in my thirties I thought I would live forever. Pensions were for dull people. As it turns out, I will just have to work forever.

I regret spending too much time at Labour Party meetings and not enough with my family.

I will never get back the mind-numbing hours spent arguing over minor constitutional issues or the wisdom of a non-payment protest against the poll tax.

For younger readers, the poll tax was a controversial measure introduced by the Tories under Margaret Thatcher back in 1989 to replace domestic rates.

Every taxpayer, regardless of income or house size, had to pay the same flat rate to fund local services. It was so unfair it was abolished in 1991 and replaced by the council tax two years later.

And now that my body is starting to fall to pieces, I am sorry that I didn’t do more exercise when I was younger or any at all, to be honest.

I was put off any form of physical exercise by PE lessons at school, and as an adult preferred a glass of wine and a fag to jogging round the block or a spot of Pilates.

As I struggled to get out of my bath yesterday afternoon, I wished I had taken up yoga when I had the chance.

But most of all, I am sorry I didn’t spend more time in the bath when I had the chance.