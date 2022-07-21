Regular Music regular heroes of Castle Concerts - Karen Koren

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deacon Blue, still amazing after all these years

The weather has been beautiful in Edinburgh and long may it continue, the heat not moving over 30 degrees which is bearable. I would say that it’s over now and back to us looking for each ray of sunshine.

I was at the opening night of Castle Concerts last Saturday on Edinburgh Castle Esplanade which was transformed into a unique concert arena. It was a beautiful warm evening and Deacon Blue were amazing – still after all these years. With the backdrop of the Castle there is no better sight to see. This year’s line-up included Texas, Elbow and The Script.

Regular Music is one of the oldest established Scottish rock promoters and have run the event very successfully since its inception. Regular Music are the promoters of Castle Concerts which has reached the 20-year anniversary at Edinburgh Castle. They have hosted some of the most famous stars in music such as Sir Tom Jones, Rod Stewart, Westlife, Olly Murs, Paul Weller, The Proclaimers and Kylie Monogue.

I have attended most of them and the atmosphere is better than any indoor arena anywhere. The last one in 2019 was Kylie Monogue and every person in the audience sang along to her songs and stamped, danced and cheered including me. Looking forward to Regular Music continuing with these concerts in the future and who will be the next bands.

The Tattoo will be back on 5 August, and though a spectacle that has become world famous, Castle Concerts too have their place on the Castle Esplanade arena with shows to attract a different audience.

I feel that though the city is packed with tourists, which is great, within the next two weeks there will be performers, artists, agents, producers, technicians, audiences coming from all over the world, to perform, promote shows and enjoy what Edinburgh have to offer.