Relief at Moldovan election - Angus Robertson

Moldova's President Maia Sandu delivers a statement after winning a second term in a presidential runoff against a Russia-friendly opponent in Chisinau

Our people have united and freedom and the citizens have won.” The words of Moldovan President Maia Sandu, who has secured another four years in office following a run-off election.

“Peace and hope for a better life have prevailed.” She declared. This is no understatement. Her opponent, Alexandr Stoianoglo, was the pro-Russia candidate from the Socialist Party. Stoianioglo presented himself as a candidate for unity, suggesting he did not oppose Moldova's ambitions to join the EU. This was a claim many took with more than a pinch of salt, especially given his desire to warm relations with Moscow.

The election came amid heightened tensions, with Moldovan authorities accusing Russia of orchestrating a disinformation campaign and paying citizens to sway the vote against EU integration.

Diaspora votes, primarily from Europe and the US, were pivotal in favouring pro-European outcomes both in the presidential election and a concurrent referendum to embed EU membership in Moldova's constitution.

Sandu’s national security adviser, Stanislav Secrieru, reported widespread interference, including cyber attacks and alleged vote-buying incentives, with Moldovans in Russia being transported to nearby countries to cast ballots. Bomb threats were reported at polling stations in Germany and the UK, and voters in Moscow received meal incentives to participate.

Moldova’s commitment to Europe is an encouraging sign that the values of democracy and cooperation are still alive and well in Eastern Europe.

Now more than ever, governments across the continent must come together to face off Russian aggression, create peace and security, and face off the global challenges we face collectively.