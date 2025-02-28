Relive the most nerve-racking hour of my life? No thanks!

In one of Susan's driving tests, the car was moving – just not in the right direction

It took me two-and-a-half attempts to pass my driving test, and that was back in the ‘90s, when you basically just had to drive around for an hour – the most nerve-racking hour of my life until then.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My first test was an utter disaster. It was under difficult circumstances. For one thing it was in a blizzard. Nowadays entire rail networks seize up if a snowflake hits the lines at Basingstoke, but driving examiners then had the gungho approach of a tank commander landing on the Normandy beaches. I am still haunted by a dismal hill start on what looked like the lower slopes of K2. The car was moving, just not in the right direction. Backwards is not good.

Turned out, I had only the shakiest notion of how the clutch and accelerator worked. My instructor was new to the world of driver training. She apparently feared what learners could do to her expensive dual-control automotive investment, so she soothed her nerves by controlling her car the whole time. She jacked in the business a few months later. Got a good price for her car. It was in amazing nick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end, the examiner intervened. We moved upwards and onwards. Until I stalled. At which point, I gave him the keys, got out of the car and strode away through the snow storm like a doomed Arctic explorer.

The second test I at least completed. I failed on the small things. Later, as a driver, you realise these are fairly big things, like an attempted high-speed right turn into the path of an oncoming bus. However, I took that criticism on the chin, and literally sailed through my third. I’ve never taken that driving licence for granted. Others could play “one-drink” roulette or “spot the speed camera” but not me.

I actually don’t regard myself as a good driver, and so tend to caution behind the wheel. I am a bit shouty, a trait inherited from my dear departed dad. He shouted at everyone on the road. My mother described his driving style as “loud Tijuana taxi driver”. She claims she once nearly found religion on a roundabout in East Kilbride.

Driving is freedom. Bowling up to St Andrews on a glorious summer’s day, windows open and singing along to Meatloaf, what could be better? The idea of losing that hard-won licence and having to resit terrifies me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But I am a grey-haired lady now, and I wonder just how long I should remain behind the wheel. Right now I have no qualms about leaping into the car, but I know things are slowing down, like my reactions. Sometimes we’re the last to spot the decline.

When they gave me my licence on that glorious day in Porty I remember hooting at the expiry date – 2029. It’s getting closer now. Soon I’ll have to go online and say I’m fit to motor on, which seems a little light on detail. Personally, I think I’d rather get a professional to make that judgement, and I’d even be happy to pay for a doctor to give me the thumbs up on my eyesight, reactions and singing ability (see above). Mind you, if they asked me to sit my test again, I might decide that my bus pass is literally the way forward.