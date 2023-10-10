Renewed and escalated violence a reminder that prospects for middle east settlement still far away - Angus Robertson

The scenes from Israel are horrific. Hundreds of civilians deliberately targeted and slaughtered by Hamas militants. There is no justification and it is sad to see the “whataboutery” which seeks to deflect from the slaughter of hundreds of innocent men women and children.

Israeli emergency responders cordon off the site of a rocket attack in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod on Monday Israel relentlessly pounded the Gaza Strip early Monday as fighting raged with Hamas around the Gaza Strip and the death toll from the war against the Palestinian militants surged above 1,100 (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP via Getty Images)

What kind of sick mind can justify or relativise actions which have included the mass murder of youngsters at a rave, door-to-door shootings in residential areas, indiscriminate mowing down of pedestrians and motorists, the targeting of ambulances, kidnapping of civilians including children and an elderly holocaust survivor, and the launching of thousands of unguided missiles at towns and cities.

As a consequence of the Hamas assault Israel has declared it is at war. Airstrikes have begun on Gaza and Israel has cut off power to the Hamas ruled Palestinian territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says it will be a “long and difficult war,” and there are suggestions that there might be a full-scale Israeli operation to take control of Gaza. As the terrorist attack unfolded I posted on social media that “The scale and horror of Hamas terrorism against Israel and Israelis sadly keeps growing. There is no justification for their actions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sadly the response was absolutely predictable from some quarters: “Except for: Being caged in the largest open air prison where they are routinely bombed for target practice and fun. Have their homes destroyed. Treated like animals. Dragged out of their homes by IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) and imprisoned without trial. Killed and maimed for no reason whatsoever”, was one reply. Another read: “Is there any justification for Israel’s actions in the occupied territories?”

Of course (and it for any fair-minded person should go without saying), the plight of the Palestinians, the ongoing Israeli occupation and their collective punishment is totally unacceptable. As a strong supporter of Palestinian rights, Palestinian independence and a two-state solution I will take no lectures about the horrors endured by both sides. I will also not be so blinded that I will not call out pure terrorism.

The unwillingness by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to condemn Hamas is as predictable as it is unacceptable. For those who don’t know: Hamas is banned as a terrorist organisation by countries around the world and the European Union – and according to its own charter supports the destruction of Israel.

The renewed and escalated violence is a reminder that the prospects for a middle east settlement are still far away. Some years ago I made a visit to Palestine and Israel to see and learn at first hand about the intractable situation on the ground. It was hugely insightful meeting with Palestinians and Israelis, seeing the practical effects of the occupation for Palestinians, hearing about the fears of Israelis for their security, but also experiencing the warmth of both communities and their hopes for a lasting settlement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The horror of the Hamas attacks on Israel deserve universal condemnation not equivocation. They are also a reminder of the intractable situation which traps both Palestinians and Israelis. A sustainable peace agreement and two-state solution are the only long-term solution, but are as far away as ever. The international community must take a renewed interest in doing just that.