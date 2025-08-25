Resigning from Conservatives is only way forward for me

Lothian MSP Jeremy Balfour

Last week, I resigned from the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party after around three decades. It is not a decision that I wanted to make, but I feel that I have reached a point where it is the only way forward.

My reasons can be split into two categories, both involving a lack of serious policy consideration.

First, Social Security. For the majority of my time in Parliament, I have sat on the Social Justice and Social Security committee, spending my days trying to build a system that aids in lifting people out of poverty while remaining affordable to the public purse. It will not be a surprise to anyone familiar with the topic that we are facing a looming crisis as costs continue to balloon. I have spent considerable energy trying to convince the Scottish Conservatives that we are going to have to address this issue seriously.

However, my efforts have been unsuccessful, and the party has made it clear that they have no interest in grappling with the issue. They refuse to engage with a hard subject, either because they have no interest, or they don’t understand the problem. Neither is acceptable.

The other issue is the disregard for Edinburgh, the Lothians and the Central Belt in general. Repeatedly, many colleagues have asked the leadership about developing a manifesto for our cities, and time and again we have been dismissed. As a representative of the Lothian Region, I have had to watch as the Conservative Party has ignored the needs of our Capital and surrounding areas, choosing instead to fixate on rural communities where they believe that they can reclaim some of the votes that they are losing to other parties. I feel that I can no longer stand on this platform.

For clarity, I do believe that rural communities should be supported by the government. But I believe that this doesn’t have to come at the expense of the thoughtful policies for our cities. We should be capable of doing both.

I want to be clear that in leaving the Conservatives, I am in no way endorsing any other party. Scotland is suffering a serious lack of political parties who desire to seriously tackle the big issues that face our communities. I am committed to being a voice for the Lothian Region, and I look forward to continuing to represent my constituents for the remainder of the session.

Jeremy Balfour is an MSP for Lothian