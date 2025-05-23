Rethink required on how we support pupils

Over 40% of Scottish pupils receive additional support for learning

Last week the Scottish Parliament debated my motion on a review of additional support for learning (ASL) and the implementation of mainstreaming.

This followed the report on additional support for learning that Audit Scotland published earlier in the year. The report was damning, and it put under the spotlight the nationalist government’s failure to plan and resource accordingly to tackle the unprecedented pressures, with the end result being the total let down of our teachers, pupils and school staff.

Just some of the statistics that were revealed were that over 40 per cent of Scottish pupils receive additional support for learning. In Edinburgh alone, the number of pupils with additional support needs has grown by more than 165 per cent over the past 10 years. Pupils with ASN now represent 39 per cent and 52 per cent of Edinburgh’s primary and secondary school population, respectively. This is hugely challenging for everyone involved. Edinburgh and Scotland’s most vulnerable pupils are being let down and the government does not have a coherent plan or timetable under which to move things forward.

The decline in the number of classroom assistant and support workers should trouble everyone. I have listened to what government ministers have said about Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and other pathways designed to support children. Whilst these are excellent ways in which to offer support, the sad reality is that many young people have to wait for years on these various pathways.

This is the feedback that is coming back from the parents of these children, and it is the biggest problem we are facing. Many parents that I have spoken to have been forced into taking drastic financial action in order to save for a private diagnosis. We need to ensure that we have a system that is efficient enough that it doesn’t force children into going private. What this has highlighted is the SNP Government’s failure to plan effectively and the need for a fundamental rethink of how they fund and staff additional support for learning (ASL).

In recent months SNP ministers have put out press releases to arrogantly claim to have met the CAMHS target for the first time since they set them. What they fail to highlight is that fact that this was of course only possible because they had cynically removed young people seeking an ADHD and Autism assessment from the figures. It is clear that we need to see a new approach to neurodiversity in the classroom and for teachers and classroom assistants to have the resources and training need to help support the range of needs among pupils with additional support needs.

It is worth reflecting that we have a generation of young people who have now gone through their entire education under this SNP Government. What is concerning is that after almost two decades in power most measurements suggest SNP ministers are not delivering the best start in life and educational opportunities we all want to see our young people being able to access. It is clear that we need to get back to first principles and that starts with bringing high standards back to the classroom and understanding how we truly deliver on the additional support needs each young person needs and how best teachers and classroom assistants can support them.

​Miles Briggs is a Conservative MSP for Lothian