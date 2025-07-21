Revelations surrounding death of Sean Stephen have left me stunned

Mr Stephen’s body lay in a toilet cubicle in the heart of Edinburgh City Chambers undiscovered for six days

I thought I was unshockable. At my stage in life, I thought I had seen the worst of human behaviour and organisational failure. But the revelations surrounding the death of Sean Stephen have left me stunned.

Mr Stephen’s body was found on July 7 in the toilets of Edinburgh City council’s customer hub, which is on the High Street, part of the City Chambers complex. His wife had reported him missing to the police on July 1 after he had failed to make a pre-arranged appointment with council officials. His body lay in a toilet cubicle in the heart of the city council’s HQ, decomposing in the summer heat, for six days. Unbelievable.

I can’t imagine the pain his wife Julie is going through. It is tough enough to lose your husband when he is still in his thirties, but for his body to lie undetected in a public building for nearly a week must make his untimely death all the more difficult to accept.

Sean’s body was so badly decomposed that his wife wasn’t even able to say her last goodbyes to him. Instead, she had to give the police his toothbrush so he could be formally identified by his DNA. And naturally she is left wondering whether he could have been saved if he had been found earlier. Did he die immediately after entering the cubicle or did he lie dying for hours, unnoticed by council staff?

There are so many questions arising out of this shocking incident, both for city council chiefs and Police Scotland. Julie reported her husband missing on July 1, and told police officers that she had last spoken to him that morning as he entered the council building. “He was healthy, but was feeling sick and dizzy,” she recalls.

Why did the police not search the City Chambers as soon as his wife alerted them? Or did they assume because he was a 38 year-old man he was not in any danger, and therefore his disappearance was not worthy of investigation? What criteria do they use to decide whether someone is at risk? I trust it is the same for everyone, and a missing person’s address or status doesn’t affect the police’s judgement.

Do council staff check the toilets at the end of each working day to make sure there is no one in there? Was the lock on Sean’s cubicle working properly? Are the toilets cleaned every day? If they are, how could Sean’s body have been missed? If they are not cleaned every day, why not?

There are security staff on duty at the council customer hub. Did they not notice that Sean had not returned from the toilet in time for his appointment? And at the risk of upsetting Julie further, I cannot for the life of me understand how council staff did not notice that Sean’s decomposing body was in the building.

The city council website boasts of its customer service standards. Visitors are promised they can expect “friendly public offices, with clean and tidy waiting areas and private rooms”. Yet according to reports Sean Flanagan died alone and lay unnoticed for nearly a week in these “friendly, public offices”. Heads must roll.