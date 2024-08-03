Revival shows the age of the collector has arrived to stay - Kevin Buckle

Harry Potter DVDs are in demand

Hot on the heels of the news of a CD revival was news from HMV that there is now a DVD and Blu-ray revival.

All these revivals need to be treated with caution and I remember well the start of the vinyl revival when I knew that sales had become so low that even a 50 per cent increase on a very low number remained a very low number.

While vinyl did indeed make a quite remarkable comeback and the improved health of CD sales may well continue as sales never deteriorated as much as the news would make you believe, I very much doubt that DVDs and even the Blu-rays that were meant to supercede the DVD format will follow the same pattern.

Don’t get me wrong, there are similarities between all the sales and the most obvious one is that sales are supported by collectors. From what I hear, it is collectors behind the DVD and Blu-ray figures, based on the many film franchises that exist alongside the classic TV and film reissues.

Vinyl collectors are mainly catered for in two ways, with new releases no longer simply being available in different colours but also in more and more bizarre variants, and then albums being reissued as little as ten years after release when not long ago 25 years was considered the earliest an album release might be revisited.

Online sellers Blood Records are now being given exclusive versions of albums that sell in greater numbers than all the independent shops put together and cater for both new releases and reissues and of course operate without any of the overheads of high street shops.

I don’t have the figures but it would not surprise me at all if Blood Records sell more in a year than all the independent shops sell for Record Store Day.

At the same time most new albums these days are released with a version that is exclusive not just to independent shops but also HMV, which really doesn’t make it that exclusive at all, especially if Amazon are then given their own version.

Until fairly recently the idea that somebody would buy a record and then never play it was the prerogative of older folk who might not play the latest version of an album they bought but would have a well played copy they had bought many years earlier.

Now youngsters buy vinyl with no intention of playing it but rather than keep it in a cupboard they will hang it on their wall and most likely will never play a physical copy but stream the music instead.

Of course, music and film are not the only things that are targeted by collectors and one thing I see a lot of is people coming in the shop with big Lego bags that are wide open at the top so I can see what they have bought.

Again I suspect that many of the boxes will never be opened and have just been bought by fans of Harry Potter, Star Wars or some other film franchise.

In a wider context I’ve read that more than ever now people buy food they don’t eat and clothes they don’t wear so I guess none of what I’ve said should come as a surprise.