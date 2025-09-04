Reviving North Sea oil about ensuring the lights stay on energy bills don’t soar even higher

Conservative party leader Kemi Badenoch during the visit to Aberdeen Harbour earlier this week (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Thanks to a growing dependency on the undependable, the UK Government’s regulator Ofgem has just announced a higher-than-expected increase in all our energy bills.

The average bill will rise to around £1755 a year in October, an increase of £35, but it’s astounding that 41 per cent, around £15 per household, will go towards what is euphemistically known as “balancing costs”.

These include so-called “constraint payments” to wind farm operators to compensate them for having to switch off because more electricity is being generated than the grid can handle. You’ll know your money is being wasted when it’s a windy day and the turbines you pass on the M8 or A68 aren’t spinning.

But balancing costs also cover the use of gas-fired power stations, often burning imported fuel, when renewable energy can’t produce enough on calm days. And sure enough, UK Government data published in July shows that 43.8 per cent of energy used in the UK in 2024 was imported, up 3.4 per cent on 2023. Low carbon energy production is certainly rising, and output has doubled in the past 25 years, but it still met just 21.7 per cent of the UK’s energy demand last year.

For all the propaganda of how renewable energy is going to meet our needs, the brutal truth is it falls well short, is costing millions to sustain, and we still need huge quantities of oil and gas. For that reason, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch’s speech in Aberdeen this week, in which she promised to unlock the still vast resources beneath the North Sea, could not be more timely.

Both the Labour Party and the SNP have turned their backs on exploration in a mad dash to reach net zero carbon emissions without any heed to the consequences. Despite all the talk about a just transition, the truth is millions are being frittered away on patching up our energy system and threatening the livelihood of thousands of workers.

This year alone, it is estimated that £815 million has been spent on switching off wind turbines and paying gas power stations to fire up, according to Octopus Energy’s Wasted Wind online tracker. In 2024-25, the National Energy System Operator (NESO) calculated that constraint payments reached £1.7 billion, and as more turbines are forced through the planning system – after the Scottish Government changed the rules to ride roughshod over local concerns – NESO believes the bill could hit £7bn because the grid can’t cope.

This week David Whitehouse, chief executive of the industry body Offshore Energies UK, said the UK will need up to 15bn barrels of oil and gas between now and 2050, but at current production rates the North Sea will supply less than four billion.

As Kemi Badenoch said, by restoring common sense to energy policy, the prize is billions in revenue, a secure supply, and giving the UK economy a bedrock. But we shouldn’t have to wait for an election to reverse the ban on new oil and gas licences, or to lift the ban on UK diplomats and trade networks promoting the sector and its technologies abroad, but with Ed Miliband’s stubborn adherence to net zero dogma it’s the only way. Reviving North Sea oil is not just about protecting Aberdeen jobs but ensuring the lights stay on and your energy bills don’t soar even higher.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian