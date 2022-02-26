The Ripple Project provides a host of services and activities for young and old alike

I've always known about how the Ripple Project helps tackle poverty and inequality by working with the people of Restalrig, Lochend and Craigentinny.

However, I didn't realise just how wide a range of activities and classes they run and how successful they all are, especially with kids. They really are exciting and help keep kids involved in the community.

So many lovely volunteers work to deliver accessible and local services, and people in the area would be mad not to join in.

They run a lot of their projects at the YMCA down at Restalrig and put on a huge amount for kids and young people, which we've used recently and have been amazed at the sheer variety of things to do.

There are stop-motion classes, drama, youth groups and many others. There is absolutely something for everyone and the team is friendly and welcoming.

They also offer opportunities for local people to help better their quality of life in many ways and improve their mental health. They're doing a wonderful job at encouraging positive choices around mental health to reduce social isolation – something important after lockdown.

And volunteers have been popping into our local school to work with children, teaching them about anxiety and how to handle stress.

The Ripple Project does a lot more than you might think (Picture: Jayne Emsley)

It genuinely is one of the most exciting community groups that we've ever discovered.

