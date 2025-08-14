Roads are litany of SNP failure

The A1 between Alnwick and Morpeth

As thousands of people flooded into Edinburgh for the Festival and Fringe, supplemented by a host of bucket-hatted Oasis fans, the roads have been under more pressure than normal, and on some of the worst it’s a daily miracle there have not been more accidents.

The A1 has been notorious for decades, and although upgrading the stretch from Edinburgh to Dunbar to dual carriageway has made a huge difference, little else has been done to improve safety and journey times since the Haddington bypass was opened 21 years ago.

Since 2021-22, six people have died and 134 were injured on the A1 between Edinburgh and the border at Lamberton, and while the focus on the need for road improvements has been on the killer A7 – not to mention grossly inadequate links to Stranraer and between Aberdeen and Inverness – does not make the need for A1 reconstruction any less urgent.

Disgracefully, the UK Labour Government only last week announced the development consent order for dualling the A1 between Morpeth and Ellingham will be revoked, putting the dream of a dual carriageway between Newcastle and Edinburgh even further out of reach.

Rising costs are to blame, but in any other developed country it would be unthinkable for two major conurbations to be linked with what is at some points little better than a farm road. And anyone who has driven along it will know how often traffic is slowed to a crawl behind tractors. Scottish roads, like ferries, are a litany of SNP failure.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian