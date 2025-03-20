Roadwork mayhem beyond a joke

Anyone living in southwest Edinburgh must wonder how much more roadwork chaos it’s possible to create, says Sue Webber

Anyone living in southwest Edinburgh must wonder how much more roadwork chaos it’s possible to create, with month after month of uncoordinated work making previously simple journeys take hours.

The mayhem last Saturday afternoon in Chesser and Slateford as Hearts supporters tried to get home through multiple road closures and temporary traffic lights was a new low.

The work on Craiglockhart Avenue is seemingly without end, and on top of that there are other disruptions on Colinton Road, Clovenstone Road, Murrayburn Road, Longstone Road and Slateford Road. At one end Wester Hailes Road is closed and at the other so too is Harrison Road. The queues frustrate private drivers and bus passengers alike.

Part of the reason could be the rush to get delayed projects completed before the end of the financial year so budgets aren’t lost, but even without the broadband installations, which caused so much upheaval a couple of years ago before the company simply walked off the job, there does seem to be an extraordinary number of schemes on the go.

But that doesn’t explain the lack of urgency at some locations, like the junction of Craiglockhart Avenue and Lanark Rd, disrupted for weeks, but seemingly just waiting for new traffic lights to be installed. At 11am on Monday morning there was not a soul working. By 4pm work had stopped on Wester Hailes Road. Officials always say they are trying their best and can’t control utilities with rights to dig up the streets, but it really is beyond a joke.

Sue Webber is a Scottish Conservative MSP for Lothian