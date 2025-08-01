Robot air raid wardens would soon sort the slow-moving herds of tourists

Everything stopped when the ARP Warden said so (Picture: National World)

Lothian Buses run a fine fleet of impressive buses, driven by an equally impressive army of drivers, who somehow manage to navigate the hazards of roadworks, closures and on-street scaffolding without becoming psychopathic maniacs.

This time of year sees the added Princes Street traffic-jamming phenomenon – the slow moving herds of tourists drifting across the junctions, oblivious to the wee red man. Our bus drivers sit stoic, staring at the castle-pointing, map-reading, selfie-taking humans strolling past. The passengers waiting for the stop stand sighing, even if we harbour the most murderous thoughts.

There are times when I think we need a new signal on the crossing lights. I want a fourth, and I’m thinking three dimensions on this one. I want one of those animatronic things built to look like a furious ARP warden – yes, I know, it’s well retro, most of the tourists won’t get the reference.

Heck, most of our youngsters won’t get it, but the Second World War Air Raid Precautions (ARP) warden represents a glorious moment in Scottish social history when we got to shout at anyone, and someone has to start shouting to keep these crossings clear and keep the traffic moving. Especially when I’ve got a train to catch.

We can’t expect ordinary folks to start yelling at the junctions. For one thing, who’d notice? It’s The Fringe. People would just think it’s a show. And secondly, we just don’t do public shouting. That’s the sort of thing we leave to ranty Americans being filmed on crowded airplanes, given the evidence on the Internetyweb.

We and our English cousins tend go in for non-confrontational behaviour in these situations. We’re just as fond of a good tut as anyone from Surrey. We’re just as good at the eye-roll, and can stand toe-to-toe with any Essex man in the heavy sigh stakes. We are just as capable of elevating up to all three if the infraction is really bad, and throw in a head shake as well.

But the war brought us that moment when the ordinary Scot got to take on the full mantle of state power, put on a helmet and shout for Scotland.

Every crossing on Princes Street, and I am looking at you, South St David Street, would have a robot ARP primed and ready. If so much as a foot hovers over the kerb when the wee red man glows, Chief Warden Hodges would explode into life, gesturing and bellowing “Get back there” or “Clear this crossing”. And perhaps “Here, put that light out!” just for the historical accuracy of the thing.

Mind you, the more I think on it, the more I see the danger of the robot crossing guard becoming a menace in itself. Tourists take photos of everything. No doubt they’d take selfies with them the way they do with the Household Cavalry in London.

Well, how about real live people doing the job? Loads of retired folks are kicking about looking for that “wee job”. There’s an entire army of post-menopausal women who’d leap at the chance to stick on a helmet, stand at the kerbs and spend the day bellowing “Stop right there!”, “Look where you’re going!” and “Stop staring at the castle, it's not going anywhere!”.

It’s like customer service, but with added fury. Yes, you bet, I’m auditioning for the role if it ever comes up.