Demonstrators gather outside of the US Supreme Court to protest about the end of federal protection of abortion rights across the country (Picture: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

I'm very pro-life however, I'm also pro-choice and I believe we should all have the right to choose, especially when it comes to our bodies. I'm talking about the latest abortion laws in the US which have left many women and families in shock.

With the US Supreme Court voting to strike down the nationwide legal right to abortion last week, this means a step back in time, fewer rights for women, less access to professional abortions, and less ability to control your own body.

There will be women who decide an abortion is the only answer for them, and that's their choice. However, my main worry is for rape victims, those who fall pregnant because a man forced himself on them.

And what about the children who have been sexually abused? They've no right to say what happens to their bodies as a direct result of rape before they're even allowed to vote! This is archaic and barbaric!

I'm not pro-abortion, I'm pro-choice, individual personal choice! "We should be able to do with our bodies as we please" kind of choice!

Also, what about the incest victims that are bearing the child of their father, brother or other vile family member?

With the decision to overturn Roe vs Wade, we'll see backstreet abortions rocket. Illegal procedures with a bottle of vodka and a knitting needle take place – so yes, it feels like we've gone back to the 1950s!