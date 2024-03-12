Rowan Alba aids homeless women - Angus Robertson
Rowan Alba runs accommodation like this for Individuals who have often been homeless as a result of trauma, including childhood abuse, neglect or domestic violence.
Many of Rowan Alba’s residents have a history of rough sleeping, regular hospital admissions and ongoing involvement with police or prison. They are often care-experienced. Many have been evicted from other accommodation.
These experiences lead many to have poor mental health, to self-harm and develop substance dependency. Consequently it can be greatly difficult to form relationships and move on from homelessness without intensive support.
Their work is truly impressive; 95 per cent of the individuals they support move out of homelessness for good.
Staff are trained in trauma-informed coaching and build relationships to help people feel safe, supported and in control. Instead of evicting people, Rowan Alba supports them to make positive changes. Since 2005 they have given 90 individuals homes for life.
“Other places threw me out; here they help me to my bed,’ said one resident. Independent evaluation of their Leith residences showed for every £1 spent on their accommodation, £3 is saved in criminal justice, social work, health and housing costs.
The charity was recently awarded £56k from Nationwide Bank to help create the new residence. While not yet finished, it is a homely and welcoming space where residents have a room for themselves and also access to shared social areas. I look forward to hearing about Rowan Alba’s future success.