Royals relieved own family embarrassment won’t be at Christmas lunch

Prince Andrew is facing fresh scrutiny over his business affairs in the wake of the scandal surrounding his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

At this time of year, lots of us are very nervous at the prospect of an embarrassing family member inviting themselves over for Christmas.

Nobody wants to lift the phone to hear disgraced Uncle Bob on the other end asking about our plans for the festive period, and dropping hints.

So the Royal Family must have breathed a collective sigh of relief this week when they heard that their own family embarrassment, Prince Andrew, won’t be joining them at Sandringham on Christmas Day.

Expect Charles to have a satisfied smile on his face when we see him on the telly on Wednesday.

In this latest in a long line of scandals involving the King’s brother, the person I feel most sorry for is Yang Tengbo, the Chinese businessman and alleged spy who is at the centre of this particular soap opera.

Tengbo, who is also known as Christopher Yang, has had contact with a number of senior British politicians over the past decade, including both Theresa May and David Cameron.

So the guy’s obviously not at all choosy about the company he keeps. But surely getting pally with someone as toxic as Prince Andrew is taking things a bit far.

If he is a Chinese agent, not only is his business career ruined, but so is his time in espionage. What self-respecting spy wants their name associated with someone as unsavoury as the Duke of York?

I wouldn’t be surprised if he were sacked from his job for bringing the Chinese secret service into disrepute by hanging around with such sleazy individuals.

There have been suspicions about Yang Tengbo for years. This could partly be because he uses two different names, which is usually a clue that someone is up to something dodgy.

He was also denied entry to the UK when Suella Braverman was Home Secretary. Although that is hardly evidence of wrong-doing. After all, if Cruella had had her way, everybody from China or anywhere else abroad, would have been denied entry to the UK.

Anyway, last week after days of speculation, Tengbo had a court anonymity order lifted so that he could challenge “ill-founded” claims made against him which had led to “a high level of speculation and misreporting”. Yet, the most damning evidence was out in the open for all to see. He was photographed alongside Prince Andrew, a shame he will never live down.

Over the years, the Royals have been courted by some sleazy individuals. The late Queen gave Jimmy Savile a knighthood, after all. But can there be anyone more publicly unacceptable than Prince Andrew? Amazingly, there are still quite a lot of pubs called the Duke of York. Although I did see one that was boarded-up. In Windsor, ironically.

I hear that Andrew will be spending Christmas Day with his ex-wife, the equally embarrassing Sarah Duchess of York, or whatever she calls herself these days. Apparently, there is no truth in the rumours that Gregg Wallace has been invited over for Christmas dinner. He must be stuffing a turkey somewhere else on Wednesday.

Anyway, enjoy your Christmas wherever you care to spend it, at home or visiting relatives. You may even choose to go to the pub. Unless it’s called the Duke of York.