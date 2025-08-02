Rules are distorting true state of play in Scottish charts

Number one in the Scottish charts last week was Tyler The Creator’s new album Don’t Tap The Glass which is not as yet available from shops or indeed even online except from the artist himself

Number One in the Scottish charts last week was Tyler The Creator’s new album Don’t Tap The Glass, which is not as yet available from shops – or indeed even online – except from the artist himself. The reason it can top the charts while simultaneously not being available is that with online sales, the sale registers in the place the customer lives and not the place the sale is sent from.

This should be the case though it is sometimes very obvious that Scottish online sellers are putting all their sales through in Scotland, as that gives the album a high Scottish chart placing rather than have sales spread out across the UK and worldwide meaning the sales will have little impact on the charts.

Sales abroad in fact are not meant to register in the UK charts at all as again the sales register in the customer’s country not the sender’s. You will regularly see artists posting on social media that their album is featured is one of the official charts, but for somebody like myself who can actually see the figures the sales are very low indeed sometimes only in double figures.

It is not just the Scottish charts that are distorted however, with the record shop charts regularly featuring titles that have releases not available in any record shop apart from one that has an exclusive. This used to be the territory of Rough Trade but there are now several shops around the UK including Scotland that regularly offer exclusive versions of an album in an attempt to take sales from other shops.

I say “to take sales from other shops” because all that is happening is sales are being moved around, in that a customer in Scotland may buy from a shop or online seller in England because they think they have a more desirable version of an album, but on the whole it is very unlikely that a customer will buy an album that they were not going to buy, but have been tempted by some special version.

We already have albums topping the main chart when not available in shops at all because all the sales are based on digital sales. I can understand why somebody downloading an album counts towards the chart, but with the inclusion of streaming the lines have become very blurred indeed.

While Oasis physical sales have increased the reason their albums are all dominating the top of the charts is because to a large extent people are listening to Oasis a lot and obviously many of those people own the albums already, so it is stretching the facts to count listening to a song as a sale. Certainly the music charts don’t have the effect on the public’s buying the way they used to but record companies, labels, artists and the media still measure success by chart placings even if the actual numbers are very low. The Official Charts Company is able to introduce whatever rules it likes so certainly it would make sense to tweak the current rules so that their different charts become more relevant again.