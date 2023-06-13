Russia adds ecocide to its war crimes in Ukraine - Angus Robertson

The yellow and blue flag of Ukraine has already been raised in liberated villages in the Donetsk region and Russian military bloggers are reporting that Ukrainian forces have broken through the Russian lines. Meanwhile, it appears that Russian rail supply routes have been targeted with explosions in occupied Crimea and closer to the front-line making logistics more difficult for the occupiers.

So far it appears that Ukraine has been making localised probing operations along the line of contact before committing the main weight of its armoured combat forces. They have shown themselves to be adept at information control, keeping the Russians and everyone else guessing about what is coming next.

Russian desperation is illustrated by sabotaging the Kakhovka Dam, the ecocide it has caused and by shelling humanitarian responders and flood victims alike. Widespread flooding along the lower Dnipro River is a disaster for communities affected. Thousands of people have needed to be rescued by boat and hundreds of thousands need fresh drinking water. Ironically the destruction won’t stop the Ukrainians crossing the Dnipro.