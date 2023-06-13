News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86

Russia adds ecocide to its war crimes in Ukraine - Angus Robertson

The Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun against the Russian invaders. President Zhelensky has confirmed that the long awaited military push has begun and reports are beginning to emerge.
By Angus Robertson
Published 13th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The yellow and blue flag of Ukraine has already been raised in liberated villages in the Donetsk region and Russian military bloggers are reporting that Ukrainian forces have broken through the Russian lines. Meanwhile, it appears that Russian rail supply routes have been targeted with explosions in occupied Crimea and closer to the front-line making logistics more difficult for the occupiers.

So far it appears that Ukraine has been making localised probing operations along the line of contact before committing the main weight of its armoured combat forces. They have shown themselves to be adept at information control, keeping the Russians and everyone else guessing about what is coming next.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Russian desperation is illustrated by sabotaging the Kakhovka Dam, the ecocide it has caused and by shelling humanitarian responders and flood victims alike. Widespread flooding along the lower Dnipro River is a disaster for communities affected. Thousands of people have needed to be rescued by boat and hundreds of thousands need fresh drinking water. Ironically the destruction won’t stop the Ukrainians crossing the Dnipro.

It is in the interests of everyone that supports democracy, human rights and independence of European nations that Ukraine succeeds and Russia is defeated

Related topics:UkraineRussiaAngus Robertson