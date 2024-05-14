Russia doubles down on illegal invasion - Angus Robertson

Evacuees from the town of Vovchansk arrive at an evacuation point in Kharkiv region on May 12 amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Thousands of people have been evacuated from border areas in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, as Russia kept up constant strikes on a key town as part of a cross-border offensive (Photo by ROMAN PILIPEY/AFP via Getty Images)

As the world’s attention is focussed on the horrific plight of Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages in Gaza, the conflict in Ukraine has been somewhat relegated in the public consciousness.

Not only has the Russian occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine continued, but advances have been made along the front. In recent days Russian forces have also invaded from the north-east in the direction of Kharkiv, the second-largest city in the country which lies close to the border.

Having been starved of western munitions over recent months Ukrainians have been fighting with one hand tied behind their back. The recent decision by the US Congress to provide necessary armaments is very welcome, although it will take time for them to all arrive at the front line.

Maybe that explains the new Russian offensive, to divert and destabilise Ukrainian defensive capabilities. Meanwhile President Putin has sacked Defence Minister Shoigu and replaced him with Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Blousov who is an economist rather than a military insider. Analysis believe his appointment is aimed at aligning the Russian economy with the war effort.

Putin himself has only just been sworn in as president for a fifth time after engineering 87 per cent of the vote without facing any credible opponents. This all points to Russia doubling down on its illegal invasion of Ukraine and playing the long game, hoping that the West becomes tired of the conflict and weakens its support for Ukraine. We should be resolved to do the opposite and stand with Ukraine as long as is needed. Slava Ukraini.