Russia doubles down on illegal invasion - Angus Robertson
Not only has the Russian occupation of eastern and southern Ukraine continued, but advances have been made along the front. In recent days Russian forces have also invaded from the north-east in the direction of Kharkiv, the second-largest city in the country which lies close to the border.
Having been starved of western munitions over recent months Ukrainians have been fighting with one hand tied behind their back. The recent decision by the US Congress to provide necessary armaments is very welcome, although it will take time for them to all arrive at the front line.
Maybe that explains the new Russian offensive, to divert and destabilise Ukrainian defensive capabilities. Meanwhile President Putin has sacked Defence Minister Shoigu and replaced him with Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Blousov who is an economist rather than a military insider. Analysis believe his appointment is aimed at aligning the Russian economy with the war effort.
Putin himself has only just been sworn in as president for a fifth time after engineering 87 per cent of the vote without facing any credible opponents. This all points to Russia doubling down on its illegal invasion of Ukraine and playing the long game, hoping that the West becomes tired of the conflict and weakens its support for Ukraine. We should be resolved to do the opposite and stand with Ukraine as long as is needed. Slava Ukraini.
Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary