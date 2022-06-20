Vladimir Putin's blockade of Ukraine has created a food crisis for millions of people around the world (Picture: Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

As is often the case when a war effort has gone wrong, military tactics have become increasingly brutal. We have seen Russians committing war crimes: civilian areas targeted, innocent people shot, tens of thousands deported, and widespread reports of rape.

Another war crime with increasing effects is the blocking of millions of tonnes of grain from leaving Black Sea ports. The consequences are becoming increasingly global and catastrophic.

Ukraine is one of the world’s main crop producers, and many nations rely on it as their top supplier of wheat and grain. Ukraine supplies 92 and 81 per cent of Lebanon and Moldova’s wheat respectively. With Ukraine being blockaded by Russia, people in these and many other nations will face a food crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, the International Monetary Fund estimates so far that, as a result, 100 million people have been unable to meet their food needs.

To be clear, this is no longer a war crime simply against Ukraine, though it is most certainly this, too. This is also murderous towards those in the world already facing food shortages and strain.

Putin’s failing war in Ukraine means he is increasingly happy causing havoc where he can around the world. Aside from mass starvation, food shortages provoke conflict and mass migration.

To prevent this, we must work with allies to counter this heinous war crime and release all the wheat and grain possible to the places that need it.