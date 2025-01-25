Sadly there is no longer a Trump-free zone as the lunacy returns - Vladimir McTavish

Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Melania Trump holds the Bible during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the US Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

After the past two weeks of banging on about him, I had hoped to make today’s column a Trump-free zone. However, it’s impossible to let Monday’s bizarre circus go by without comment.

The whole show was like a dystopian remake of The Addams Family. Although if you thought the next four years were going to be tough, spare a thought for the President’s family.

While we can see an end to all of this nonsense, they’re stuck with the a***hole for life.

For some the curse will last even longer. What kind of person calls their son Baron Trump for pity’s sake?

Long after his father has died, he will still be burdened with a name which sounds like a character from a pantomime.

As for Melania, it appears she is going to carry on living in New York. It says a lot when your wife can’t bear to be in the same city as you, let alone the same room. She did very well to keep that fixed smile in place for most of the proceedings.

Proceedings which, let’s not forget, included pantomime villain Elon Musk signing off with a Nazi salute.

While right-minded onlookers were appalled by this gesture, I’m guessing genuine Nazis found the whole business cringeworthy. I reckon even Adolf Hitler would have been turning in his grave.

To add a further note or surreality to Trump dancing with the Village People, it turned out not to be the real Village People.

While Victor Willis was onstage signing YMCA with a bunch of backing singers, the rest of the original band were taking to social media to distance themselves from the whole farrago.

But let’s face it, it’s pretty easy for any five guys dressed as a cop, a construction worker, a cowboy a sailor and a Cherokee brave to pass themselves off as the Village People.

Just when most of us were saying out loud that the lunatics had taken over the asylum, Trump signed a whole raft of Presidential decrees. So, more accurately, the criminals have taken over the legal system.

With the stroke of a pen, a man who by rights should have been locked up in jail himself started releasing some of the country’s most dangerous zealots back into society.

Fifteen-hundred far-right extremists involved in the 2021 assault on the Capitol were either pardoned or had their convictions overturned. All over America the prisons were emptying out, like some surreal episode of Porridge.

It wouldn’t surprise me if Trump also signed a pardon for his “good friend” Hannibal Lecter. The fact that he is fictional character makes him a lot less dangerous than the murderous psychopath who are now at large.

This raft of pardons was only one of Trump’s decrees on Monday. He also made moves to seal off the Mexican border.

I’m not sure he needed to bother. Once news gets out that these maniacs are at large once again, there will be no need to build a wall any more. Who would want to seek sanctuary in a nation full of gun-toting fascists?

We’re only five days in to Trump 2.0. Can he really keep this up for four whole years? We’ve been here before. We know the answer is Yes.