Safe spaces key to aiding mental health - Ewan Aitken

Plans had been lodged to bolster security at Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank's local constituency office (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Falkirk MP Euan Stainbank recently did my organisation Cyrenians the kindness of proposing an Early Day Motion congratulating us on securing £20,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund to deliver a series of 10-week programmes for young people in Falkirk to reduce social isolation and improve wellbeing.

Interestingly and correctly, the motion also recognises the importance of early intervention in supporting young people’s mental health and commends Cyrenians for our “longstanding dedication to building resilient communities”.

Early Day Motions are one way for MPs to acknowledge the work in their constituencies while expressing their own views and priorities on key issues.

In his case, Mr Stainbank has nailed his colours to the mast of the importance of early intervention in young people’s mental health by reducing social isolation and building strong communities and I am grateful to him for saying so out loud.

In three short sentences he has articulated the “what, why and how” of taking a Public Health Approach to Homelessness Prevention. His motion will not change any laws, but his sentiments are what future policy should be built upon.

I remember a few years back talking to two men who regularly volunteered at our community gardens in Midlothian Community Hospital. Both had begun to use the garden while grappling with mental health challenges. On discharge they continued to come to the gardens.

I asked them why they kept coming. “I don’t get on with people, but I like him”. The other one replied, “aye, I’m the same, but being here together every week keeps us both going”.

Having a safe accessible place, in this case a community garden, in which that key relationship could flourish on their terms had changed their lives.

Talking with them, it was clear that part of what had made the difference was being in the garden. It didn’t feel like “an intervention” by others but something they were doing for themselves.

The work in Falkirk, though a bit more structured, is built on the same principles; creating spaces where young people can rediscover what it means to be in charge of their own destiny rather than believing they are already failures.

Resilient communities are places where people feel happy, safe, looked out for and able to make decisions for themselves.

Resilient communities are where we have what we need, where we need it and available in ways we can access on our own terms.

Neither our Falkirk nor the Midlothian services may seem directly connected to homelessness, but the evidence tells us social isolation is one of the key drivers on the journey to that outcome. And we know relationship breakdown is the most common reason given by people presenting as homeless.

Someone much smarter than me once said “whatever the problem, the answer is always relationships”.

If we have the right relationships in our lives, we are much more likely to know who to turn to when things are not working as we want them to, preventing them becoming much bigger problems.

Mr Stainbank’s Early Day Motion is about as accurate as it can be in identifying what causes and what the solutions are to end homelessness and my colleagues and I are grateful to him for it.