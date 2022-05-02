Sam Heughan promotes a range of life-changing charities (Picture: David Livingston/Getty Images)

The Scottish actor, philanthropist and whisky entrepreneur has just marked the end of season six of the blockbuster series and, to the relief of his fans, filming has started on series seven.

Sam is an outstanding ambassador for Scotland, Scottish screen and charity fundraising. On Sunday I was honoured to join him at the packed gala event for ‘My Peak Challenge’, the global movement dedicated to educating and inspiring its members to live healthier, happier, and more balanced lives while raising funds to change lives.

More than 800 ‘peakers’ from around the world packed into the Edinburgh International Conference Centre to join the actor who set up the charity fundraiser seven years ago.

It was an honour to be able to join Sam in a stage discussion about the ‘Outlander phenomenon’, which has been a huge boost to the Scottish screen sector and also Scottish tourism.

In addition to being amongst the longest and most successful international TV series ever shot in Scotland, Outlander consistently ranks amongst the top three searches on the website of Visit Scotland.

Heughan, with his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish, has co-written the bestselling book, Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other, presented the series Men in Kilts, and launched his own award-winning whisky brand, The Sassenach. Few people can match Sam’s commitment to promoting Scotland and a range of life-changing charities. He is a genuine star.

Angus Robertson with Sam Heughan