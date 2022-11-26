Chocolate Santas are prepared for the Christmas rush (Picture: Joerg Koch/DDP/AFP via Getty Images)

He has the navigation skills of an RAF pilot with their eyes closed! "Can we get red sweeties mummy?" You know the ones: the Lindor chocolate balls. We used to take a box to hospital for my mum.

They were her favourite and the love of the wee red balls has been passed down to my little family. They remind me of her, but also of Christmas. So with next week seeing the 1st of Christmas, sorry I mean of December, the little chocolate balls are on my "have you been nice" list to share with everyone.

We've been very good this year so decided to nibble half a Lindt chocolate teddy, two mini bunnies, and a couple of crispy bites. Don't worry that's between the four of us, so I think we've managed our portion control.

I haven't told my kids yet that you can make a DIY Christmas hamper of chocolate balls, because they'd have it filled with everything. However, I’ve given Mr Hayley a wishlist to make one for me so I'll find out how good I've been this year if it turns up on Christmas Day.