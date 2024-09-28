Say what you like, the SAY Award has changed over the years - Kevin Buckle

Arab Strap's album As Days Get Dark

When the Scottish Album of the Year Award long list was announced recently I have to admit I didn’t recognise more than half of the albums involved.

When the award first started in 2012 I not only recognised but stocked most of the albums nominated, but now it just highlights how times have changed.

In the early years there might be the odd folk or dance artist that we hadn’t come across and we always made the effort to fill any gaps once the list was announced. Shops were also contacted to ask if they would support the artists listed but for some time now I have certainly not had any communication at all.

The first winner was the Bill Wells and Aidan Moffat album Everything’s Getting Older, which beat a host of other big selling albums for Avalanche from Mogwai, King Creosote and Jon Hopkins, Bwani Junction, Steve Mason and Dennis Bovell, Conquering Animal Sound and We Were Promised Jetpacks.

The next year there were even more big albums from Admiral Fallow, Django Django, Meursault, Paul Buchanan, The Twilight Sad, PAWS and The Unwinding Hours with the RM Hubbert album Thirteen Lost&Found coming out on top. A few of these artists are no longer producing music but the vast majority have albums that still sell in the shop today.

The following year, which was controversially won by Young Fathers when their EP Tape Two was suddenly deemed to be an album, there were 12 long-listed albums that would be considered big albums for us including Frightened Rabbit, Edwyn Collins, Chvrches, Biffy Clyro, Camera Obscura, Boards of Canada and The Pastels.

Though there was strong competition eyebrows were raised when Frightened Rabbit did not make the short list, a fate they were to suffer again in 2017.

Some artists do surprisingly seem to make the longlist every time they release an album, despite not being particularly popular, while others with albums widely acknowledged as having merit are ignored, which understandably frustrates some but is no surprise to anybody who has ever had dealings with Creative Scotland.

There are a couple of Avalanche favourites on this year’s list with Arab Strap and the Kathryn Williams and Withered Hand album both making the longlist, but only half a dozen in total that we have stocked.

I am occasionally asked why we don’t stock more local artists now, given how much we used to sell from local bands and the answer quite simply is we are not offered the albums.

Many artists decide now not to have distribution but we always stock a Scottish album when asked to by a record company.

When a new shop opens they often adopt a policy of supporting local artists and “building up a community” as a way of marketing themselves, which after 40 years, Avalanche does not feel the need to mention.

Most artists now prefer their fans to buy directly and that is completely their choice. Some make a big attempt to get a good chart position by dealing exclusively with one shop which, as sales are so low these days, is not hard to achieve. Not only are sales so low these days but albums come and go in a matter of weeks.

As I say changed times and certainly not for the better.