Schools magic number tricks - John McLellan

Boroughmuir High School headteacher Kate Fraser with school captains Sophie Gordon and Rosie Zisman and Douglas Johnston, vice president of Boroughmuir Former Pupils Association

After last week’s column highlighted the improbability of Edinburgh Council being able to magic up an extra 3500 places in its schools to cope with the impact of VAT on private school fees, councillors on the education committee sent officers back to the blackboard.

From a position a year ago when secondaries in the most affected areas were already over-capacity, suddenly officers were claiming a new way of doing their sums produced acres of space in classrooms, even if small things, like somewhere for pupils to have their lunch or exercise were lacking.

But what are the chances of an updated report producing a different analysis? That would involve senior officers accepting they got it wrong, which would mean admitting they are either incompetent or have crossed the line by being complicit in the politically-motivated manipulation of public information.

It’s not a good look either way, so there will be no admission of either. Maybe the numbers will come down by one or two or they will increase the number of Portakabins they need to order, but one way or another, it’s teachers who will need to deal with the consequences.

The impact will be particularly felt in S1, when those families with children in P7 at schools like South Morningside and Craiglockhart, who will previously have contemplated private secondaries, decide to stick with the state.

Schools like Boroughmuir and Firrhill know it because they are fielding the inquiries, and even if officers eventually con the councillors, all families in the best council schools will feel the effects.