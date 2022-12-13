A Scotland fan enjoys himself during a trip to Paris (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The team behind the new publication – Assa Samaké-Roman, Sarah Lachhab, Julien Marsault, Paul Malgrati and Jean Roman-Samaké – are a group of French (and New Scots) writers, journalists, poets, translators, political advisors and photographers.

Today, they say, the challenges and developments in Scotland are stimulating not just for Scots, but for the world at large. They hope that La Revue Écossaise will give Scotland another platform outside the English-speaking world which can amplify Scottish voices which will, in turn, challenge, provoke, and intrigue European and Francophone readers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aptly, the first edition of this book has the title “Ce qui nous rassemble” or “What brings us together”. It features, among many other things, interviews with Scots who have studied in France, a photographic exploration of sister cities Marseille and Glasgow, poems, interviews, gastronomic and cultural recommendations, and a historical examination of the Franco-Scottish relationship.

It’s a real privilege of my job as Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs to discover how Scotland is seen, makes its mark, and deepens connections abroad. With La Revue Écossaise, it’s also heartening to observe these international ties formed at home, too. Indeed, the magazine has become a component part of the subject which it seeks to explore: one of the things that brings Scotland and France together.

To buy a copy of the first edition of La Revue Écossaise, visit revue-ecossaise.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad