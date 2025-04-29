Scotland can and must be a great country for dogs - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

I was delighted to take part in the annual Holyrood Dog of the Year competition this week. It’s an annual event that puts MSP pooches against one another to raise support for animal welfare charities.

Entering with my office manager Ryan's wonderful dog Nova, a beautiful Cocker Spaniel, my team had a ball taking part in the judging and competitions.

Scotland is proud of its reputation as a nation of animal lovers. Across our towns, cities and countryside, dogs are beloved members of our families.

That’s why it is so important that we take their welfare seriously, ensuring that every dog in Scotland is treated with the compassion and respect they deserve.

Last week, my Scottish Green colleague Mark Ruskell MSP introduced a Bill to ban Greyhound racing in Scotland — a significant and long-overdue step for dog welfare.

Greyhounds are graceful and gentle animals, but they often endure injuries, poor living conditions and a lifetime of stress for the sake of gambling company profits.

Mark’s Bill seeks to bring our laws in line with public sentiment. The Welsh Government recently announced they would be following New Zealand’s lead and our parliament’s plans to implement a band, sadly there is no intention to follow suit in England.

We are fortunate to have brilliant organisations working tirelessly to promote and enhance animal welfare. The Dogs Trust for instance, has long championed responsible dog ownership, education, and rehoming services. Their work supporting rescue dogs is nothing short of lifesaving.

The Kennel Club also plays a vital role in promoting best practices in breeding and dog care, advocating for health and welfare standards that help prevent suffering before it starts.

However, these organisations cannot do it alone. Governments must match the compassion shown by campaigners and the public with firm, fair legislation.

Banning greyhound racing is one part. We must also tackle puppy farming, enforce stricter penalties for abuse and better regulate breeding practices to protect the health of dogs.

Every dog should have a safe, loving home — and a life free from harm and exploitation. That’s what Nova has and what every dog deserves.

Together, with the expertise of organisations like the Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club, we can make Scotland a true leader in dog welfare — a country where kindness prevails and where every dog can live a safe, secure and happy life.