Scotland gears up for cycling championships - Angus Robertson

Just over one week to go until the World Cycling Championships begin in Glasgow on August 3.
By Angus Robertson
Published 25th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
UCI World Cycling Championships

This is a hugely exciting event for Scotland, and adds to our country’s firm reputation of delivering global-level events, whether that be COP26, other sporting events, or the cornucopia of festivals in the nation’s capital – for which we are also gearing up.

Indeed, the International Cycling Union (UCI) recognised Scotland’s strong track record of delivering world-class and innovative events and even offered us an exclusive period ahead of all countries of the world to consider hosting the 2023 championships.

Scotland’s success in the sport, the infrastructure and our national hosting abilities made us an ideal venue for the largest global cycling event in history. The meet will bring together 13 existing UCI World Championship cycling disciplines into one mega event and is funded by the Scottish Government, Glasgow City Council, UK Sport and British Cycling.

As well as boosting tourism and supporting Scotland’s economy, this major and first-of-its-kind world event can have a lasting legacy. Through our £1 million Community Cycling Fund, we are already supporting sustainable cycling projects and local events to ensure as many communities across Scotland get involved. We want to inspire a new generation to cycle, helping more people to benefit from the mental and physical health benefits, as well as promoting active travel and helping reduce travel emissions.

I look forward greatly to attending a number of the events and encourage you to do the same.

