Scotland loves Nordic culture - Angus Robertson

RSNO Sibelius Seven & Nordic Music Days at The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall. Pictured: Isabell Faust with conductor Thomas Søndergård. Photo by Martin Shields

One of the world’s oldest contem-porary classical music concerts took place in Scotland for the first time in its 136-year history.

Nordic Music Days saw music created by over 200 musicians and composers from Greenland, Iceland, the Faroe Islands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland performed in venues across Glasgow over five days.

It is only the third time in its history the festival has taken place in a non-Nordic country. Despite Scotland not being a Nordic Country and the most northern nation not to be in the Arctic Circle, we share centuries of history, culture and, of course, climate.

The festival celebrated real gems of Scotland’s dynamic and diverse music scene, such as the RSNO, Sound Festival, Drake Music Scotland, Hebrides Ensemble, Scottish Chamber Orchestra, Scottish Ensemble, Scottish Music Centre, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra, and talent from the University of Glasgow’s staff and students.

Key Nordic collaborators included Art Music Denmark, Faroe Music Export, Iceland Music, Music Finland, Music Norway, Nordic Film Music Days, Nordic Theatre Laboratory, Northern Connection, Nuuk Nordic Festival, STATUS, and Young Nordic Music. Alongside the music, the festival extended into broader cultural, educational, and community partnerships. Collaborations with Glasgow Film Theatre; Glasgow Life and UNESCO City of Music; Centre for Contemporary Arts; and the University of Glasgow; which hosted a concurrent conference on the role and significance of experimentation in contemporary music.

Nordic Music Days was a truly fine example of international cooperation and celebration of collective experience and culture, and I thank all organisers, composers, performers, and attendees.