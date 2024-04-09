Scotland needs climate revolution with action at its heart - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green Party co-leaders Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie with councillor Alys Mumford (right) during the Scottish Green Party Spring conference at Craiglockhart Campus, Napier University in Edinburgh (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

It’s a fascinating venue in terms of its future-looking architecture juxtaposed against the old, framed against the Braid Hills, with a view high over the city. Getting there was relatively easy, Edinburgh has genuinely good bus services. Trams take some of the load, both connected for those arriving from further afield by train, with some getting to enjoy the new cycling infrastructure.

Depending on which route you came by, there was a chance to pass by the LAR Housing Trust work at Fountainbridge where ground source heat pumps and high efficiency heat batteries will provide energy for new homes. Or further along passing the Archimedes Screw that powers Saughton Park, an area transformed for the local community. Solar panels are a welcome sight on many roofs, electric cars in driveways, and at Craiglockhart Hill, of course, a local nature reserve.

Also, it was good to learn that work is underway to develop a nature and thinking trail in the grounds, that it has divested from fossil fuel companies, how Meat Free Mondays are part of their catering evolution, how cycling officers are being embedded and more work ongoing. I note this simply because it is an example of how climate action is beginning to roll out in all corners of our city and beyond. Universities, with some of our brightest minds, are where lifelong habits and views are embedded and need to lead.

So must we all. What myself, fellow co-leader Patrick Harvie, MSP, pictured, and party colleagues and many others spent the day impressing is that we now need to do more – much more – and faster if we are to have genuine and lasting effect. Each of us are seeing small changes happening already, like the ones I highlighted on travel and local projects. But what we also all know is this transformation just isn’t happening quickly enough.

We have achieved a lot already. But, in the end, it will count for little unless we all step up the scale and speed of action. That means tough, smart decisions. Truly transformational work that propels us into a new era of climate understanding. When we took the historic decision to join the Scottish Government it was because we believed it will see those changes happen faster. The stakes could not be higher. What we need in Scotland and beyond is a climate revolution with action at its heart. We put Scotland on notice, now is the time to deliver climate action, to be bold, honest and, above all, to be relentless in that duty.