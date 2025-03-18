Scotland shows global leadership

First Minister John Swinney speaking at the Global Offshore Wind Investment Forum at the Caledonian Hilton in Edinburgh (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire)

Our nation once again showed global leadership in innovation, sustainability and opportunity at the recent Global Offshore Wind investment Forum held in Edinburgh.

The event brought together leading business voices, investors and government representatives to highlight the vast economic potential our country offers from renewable energy and life sciences to advanced manufacturing and technology.

I was proud to see Scotland’s compelling investment proposition presented so strongly on the world stage. Our country’s natural assets, skilled workforce and world-class universities have long made us an attractive destination for investors, but what stood out at this event was our unwavering commitment to a fairer, greener economy. The Scottish Government’s Vision for Trade and Inward Investment Plan are delivering tangible results, creating jobs and boosting productivity across our communities.

As both Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs and MSP for Edinburgh Central, discussions about renewables, and wind in particular, are commonplace. Since being elected, new onshore and offshore wind companies from across the globe have set up offices in Edinburgh with projects planned across Scotland.

History has shown that success stems from choosing the right time and place to capitalise on the next innovation of the era. We have already gained a significant first-mover advantage and laid the groundwork for success.

Now we are poised to move to the next stage of development and growth and reap the rewards of what we estimate could be a £100 billion market. The Global Offshore Wind investment Forum is about “Team Scotland” showcasing the offer that Scotland’s offshore wind sector offers to global investors.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary