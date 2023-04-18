The worthy aim is to remind us all of the importance of cycling and to galvanise support for measures to improve roads and access to cycling. As the MSP for Edinburgh Central, I know how important this means of travel is to so many people. Indeed, annually in the Capital, 16,000 return cycling trips are made, saving 435 miles of traffic on the roads.

With the Cycling World Championships coming to Scotland this year, it is the Scottish Government’s ambition to utilise this exciting event as a catalyst for behavioural change for years to come, encouraging positive health outcomes through the promotion of cycling as a means of transport and source of exercise.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has pledged to honour the mandate upon which the SNP was elected in May 2021. This includes spending ten per cent of the transport capital budget on cycling and walking and providing free bikes for all children of school age who cannot afford them.

I look forward to working with the First Minister and Edinburgh Council colleagues to help make Edinburgh’s roads and paths as accessible as possible for cyclists old and new. You can join Pedal on Parliament at 1pm at the National Gallery or, if you arrive early, at the Meadows. The ride is on closed roads, so families with younger children can join in.

Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary

