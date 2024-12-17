Scotland’s big role in aiding refugees from Assad’s brutal regime​​​​​​​ - Angus Robertson

Syrians pose for pictures at the place of a broken statue of late Syrian president Hafez al-Assad, in the coastal Syrian city of Latakia, on December 10, 2024. Islamist-led rebels declared on December 8, that they had taken the Syrian capital in a lightning offensive

Since the fall of the Assad regime, stories of the most unimaginable brutality have emerged, despite and beyond the horrors the world knew about while the dictator and his family were in power.

Having had first access to the dungeons of Assad’s government’s security and intelligence buildings in Damascus, Amnesty International uncovered what some are calling torture chambers. Unimaginable cruelty was exerted upon any person the regime wished. If we needed any more evidence that the overthrow of Assad was a good thing, it would be this. It was absolutely right that we offered Syrian refugees during the time of his dictatorship.

Now, Syrian refugees living here have been celebrating the downfall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime. For many, it marks the beginning of a brighter chapter in Syria’s troubled history. These are people who have experienced terrible hardships and sought refuge in our communities, where they are now rebuilding their lives and contributing to Scotland’s rich cultural fabric.

Scotland has played a major role in delivering the Vulnerable Persons Resettlement Scheme and integrating Syrian refugees. In 2015, the Scottish Government committed to resettling 10 per cent of refugees under the scheme. In fact, according to the Home Office statistics, Scotland has resettled 3328 refugees under the scheme, 16 per cent of the total UK number, which is twice Scotland’s population share and far higher than the Scottish Government’s target. They have been making significant contributions to our society.

Take, for example, Tasnim Helmi and her husband Mohamed, who fled Syria with their young daughter and settled on the Isle of Bute. While the difference in culture and climes was much, they opened a bakery that has become a cherished local business, and they have become valued members of the community.

Speaking about their harrowing escape from Darayya, near Damascus, Tasnim shared, “We weren’t safe in Syria at all. We were bombed and managed to escape at the last minute.” Her story, like so many others, is a powerful reminder of why we must continue to provide refuge to those in need.

The recent overthrow of Assad’s regime has ignited cautious optimism among Syrians worldwide, including here in Scotland. For families like the Helmis, this moment represents not only justice but also the potential for reconnecting with loved ones still in Syria. “It was a night all Syrian people will remember forever,” Tasnim reflected, expressing hopes for a future of peace and democracy in her homeland.

Syrians in Scotland, whether here as refugees or otherwise, will no doubt be reflecting on their own future.

Some may consider returning in the hope that a better future awaits. Others may be more cautious. Either way and, as always for those who have made Scotland their home, your contribution is valued and you are welcome here.

As some Syrians from across the globe return to their homeland, the gaze of the states in which they have sheltered must follow. The UK Government has established ‘diplomatic’ contact with the leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the group that overthrew Assad’s government.

Yet HTS remain a proscribed terrorist organisation . HTS’s previous affiliations with al-Qaeda means religious minorities in Syria and neighbouring countries worry about their future under their rule.

It is clear that progress in Syria cannot mean simply backing the lesser of two evils. In the immediate term, aid and assistance must go to those in need. Then, the world must engage to help Syrians ensure a stable, peaceful, and rights-respecting nation emerges so they can play an important and fruitful role in the region and the world.