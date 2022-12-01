Scotland's Census was botched so badly that millions of pounds are being spent to make sure the data is reliable – John McLellan
Scotland’s Auditor General Stephen Boyle will not be top of SNP External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson’s Christmas card list after he delivered a short but damning statement on the botched Census.
Under Mr Robertson, the Census was delayed by a year to split from the UK survey and the result is extra cost for a poor response. An extension costing £10m was announced in April this year because returns were 11 per cent short of the 90 per cent target, but it has still fallen short and now Audit Scotland has revealed another £6m is needed to make the data reliable for population and public services forecasts.
This involves another survey using “administrative data such as the electoral register”, on which the National Records of Scotland is “more reliant than planned”. In September, Mr Robertson told a Holyrood committee the Census had delivered quality data, but was “having to deliver in a different way to previous census”. Quite, but his accurate observation that “need will continue”, didn’t mention another £6m.
Had the Scottish Government stuck with the UK Census, this wouldn’t have been necessary because the overall return rate in England was 97 per cent, three ahead of target, and on time.
Here, results are expected next summer but, says Audit Scotland, “significant work remains to be done to ensure the census delivers robust statistics”. Meanwhile, those calculating how many houses we need to give everyone a decent home are left to guess. No wonder the planning process is in such a mess.