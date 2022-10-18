Danish director Lars Von Trier is one of the world's most acclaimed film directors (Picture: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images)

Series such The Bridge, Borgen and Wallander have been huge international hits, while Ingmar Bergman and Lars von Trier are amongst the most acclaimed film directors in the world. Not only has Scandinavian screen output been a huge success but their Nordic cousins in Iceland have also been making huge strides.

Built on solid foundations, providing content to domestic Icelandic television, the country’s TV and film production sector has become a popular and trusted international partner, with the added feature of jaw-dropping locations in Iceland, Norway, Faroe Islands and Greenland. The Reykjavik-headquartered production firm True North has alone played a part in making films like No Time to Die, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jason Bourne, Dune, Flags of our Fathers, The Northman, Black Mirror, The Midnight Sky and many others.

While I was recently in Iceland, I met with True North and other local sector leaders, RVK Studios and Trickshot, as well as the Icelandic Film Centre. The centre plays a key role in the vibrant local film industry, through its financial support scheme, international promotion of the Icelandic cinema and other initiatives intended to further develop film making and film culture in Iceland.There is a great interest in co-operating with the Scottish film and TV sector. It makes perfect sense for Scotland and its Nordic neighbours to work together given the demand for international co-production.