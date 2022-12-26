Nelson Mandela once said 'to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others' (Picture: Hamish Blair/Liaison/Getty Images)

We have heard evidence from women’s rights organisations; children’s rights organisations; sexual violence organisations; sporting bodies; academics; campaigners; world experts; and parliamentarians from across the globe. The final version of the Bill contained amendments both written and supported by members of all parties – it is owned by us all.

In the end, the overwhelming consensus in parliament was that the Gender Recognition Reform Bill should be passed.

To quote Nelson Mandela, “to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others”. In passing this legislation, I fervently believe the parliament and the people of Scotland have taken one more step in doing just that.

Trans people will now be able to declare that they are who they are without having to justify themselves to a panel of people whom they have never met.

It has been a source of considerable regret that so much misinformation has plagued this debate, and we must do better to ensure truth and clarity define our discussions.

I hope now that we can all take rest and come back in the New Year, renewed in our collective commitment to working to advance the rights of the people of Scotland.