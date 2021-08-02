A mother, son and a family friend died in a tragic accident at Loch Lomond (Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

It seems some were tourists and didn’t understand that our lochs and rivers are not like sea beaches.

They don’t necessarily start shallow at the edge or at a little pier, they don’t equate to ponds, or artificial water set-ups. They are natural, historical, deep, and even in the hottest climate change week, only the surface is a little warmer than usual. The water below is cold and the bed could be covered in challenging rocks or deep drops.

Some lochs have water sports, boats etc handled by formal clubs or companies who issue life-jackets. And some have vast areas where all people can do is camp or barbecue on the land and view across the loch rather than attempt to swim or dive in.

And Scottish mountains can be so much more dangerous than UK hills. When mountain rescuers have to save lives, they can be astonished that those they are saving have no mountain gear, are just wearing jeans and an anorak and had no idea the darkness or snow was suddenly taking over and leaving them stranded and freezing.

For those who are expert climbers and water sports men and women, our natural Scottish land is inspiring and exciting.

But years ago, I covered a story of a couple dying. I still wonder how possible it is to tell all visitors, unfamiliar with the area, that they can be in natural, dangerous surroundings, not a public park.

