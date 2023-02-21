It has been an honour to serve as her depute leader and as Scottish Government Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture. I am hugely grateful to her for all she has contributed and warmly wish her well.

In her eight years in office, Nicola Sturgeon has faced five UK Prime Ministers, won eight elections, fronted national efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic, resolutely led Scottish opposition to Brexit, showcased Scotland’s environmental and renewables ambitions at COP26 in Glasgow, provided record funding for the NHS, advanced equality legislation for marginalised groups, and enfranchised young people and asylum seekers.

Many words have already been written and spoken about her legacy, but nearly twice as many Scots think Nicola Sturgeon has changed Scotland for the better than those who do not, according to polling by Ipsos. After such a long time in office, this is a remarkable level of support.

In terms of the consequences for the SNP from the FM’s recently announced departure, the first poll by Survation showed no significant electoral impact at all. In fact, the SNP’s 2019 electoral base is, on balance, moderately more likely to vote for the party after the FM’s resignation.

In terms of the next general election, Survation says that, at a 43 per cent vote share, the SNP would be just two per cent shy of their solid 2019 Westminster showing. The SNP is projected to end up with more seats than as a result of the 2019 UK general election.

Since Nicola Sturgeon announced she is stepping down, I have been encouraged by many to consider running for the SNP leadership and to become First Minister. It is a real privilege and honour for people to wish me to stand and I am very thankful for their trust. Never in my wildest dreams when I joined the SNP in the 1980s as a teenager did I ever think that I would be elected as a parliamentarian, let alone become a Scottish Government minister and be considered as a potential candidate for SNP leader and First Minister.

However, as the father of two very young children, the time is not right for me and my family to take on such a huge commitment. It is already a major challenge to be a good dad and do the required work as a Cabinet Secretary, but I think I have managed to get the balance about right. Having seen the tremendous 24/7 pressures faced by Nicola Sturgeon, I know that the toll of being First Minister is not one that I want my children and family to bear.

Nicola Sturgeon with Angus Robertson and his daughter Saoirse in Edinburgh during campaigning for the 2021 Scottish Parliament election (Picture: Russell Cheyne/PA Wire)

I look forward to working with the next SNP leader and First Minister to deliver progressive policies and economic success for Scotland, and help secure Scottish independence within the European Union. In the meantime, it is an honour to represent Edinburgh Central as its MSP and to serve as Cabinet Secretary for the Constitution, External Affairs and Culture. While I have ruled out the chance to become First Minister, I will try my best to remain First Dad.

