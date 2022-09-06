Scotland's Nordic ties make our new Danish office vital - Angus Robertson

There is much success to build on. That’s why the Scottish Government opened up a new Nordic office in Denmark. It will continue to connect businesses and institutions and grow the partnerships between our nations and the wider region.

Building our presence abroad has provable economic benefit at home. Scotland attracts the most foreign direct investment in the UK of any nation or region outside London thanks to the strength of current political and trade relations.

Furthermore, the independent British Council, which is funded by the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and International Development office, recommended that Scotland beef up its international offering that matched its international partners and markets. In actual fact recent research provided by the House of Commons shows that Scotland spends considerably less on external affairs than other similar-sized sub-state actors.

Tourists photograph themselves with the famous Little Mermaid statue at the harbour in Copenhagen (Picture: Odd Andersen/AFP via Getty Images)

As a northern European nation, with many shared economic, environmental and cultural priorities, Scotland is absolutely correct to strengthen connections with our Nordic neighbours.