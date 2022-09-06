Scotland's Nordic ties make our new Danish office vital - Angus Robertson
Today, Scotland’s links with our Nordic neighbours are increasingly important. Of course, we have deep cultural and historical ties with the Nordic nations and a mutual sense of affinity that stretches far beyond geographical proximity. Today, our northern overseas neighbours account for £2.6 billion of exports – and rising. We share much from energy and renewable potential to a deep commitment to socially responsible policy, which is manifested in the well-being economy partnership between Scotland, Iceland and Finland, for one example.
There is much success to build on. That’s why the Scottish Government opened up a new Nordic office in Denmark. It will continue to connect businesses and institutions and grow the partnerships between our nations and the wider region.
Building our presence abroad has provable economic benefit at home. Scotland attracts the most foreign direct investment in the UK of any nation or region outside London thanks to the strength of current political and trade relations.
Furthermore, the independent British Council, which is funded by the UK Government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and International Development office, recommended that Scotland beef up its international offering that matched its international partners and markets. In actual fact recent research provided by the House of Commons shows that Scotland spends considerably less on external affairs than other similar-sized sub-state actors.
As a northern European nation, with many shared economic, environmental and cultural priorities, Scotland is absolutely correct to strengthen connections with our Nordic neighbours.
Angus Robertson is the SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary