Scotland’s wellbeing on the rise and higher than UK as a whole, research shows

The biggest contributor to Scotland's overall improvement is economic wellbeing

Scotland’s collective wellbeing has risen to its highest level since measurements began, according to new research from Carnegie UK.

The 2025 Life in the UK – Scotland report finds that Scotland’s overall collective wellbeing score has increased in 2025 and is now 63 out of 100.

This is the first time the index has shown a notable rise, with the score improving by at least a point each year since 2023. It is also the first time that Scotland has recorded a significantly higher collective wellbeing score than the UK overall. The findings indicate that gradual progress is taking place across several areas of life, although challenges remain.

Carnegie UK’s research measures wellbeing across four domains: social, economic, environmental and democratic. The biggest contributor to the overall improvement is economic wellbeing, which has increased by three points since 2023 to reach 72. This marks a statistically significant rise and provides a strong foundation for further progress. The organisation describes this as a welcome and hopeful change, noting that people are finding it easier to afford essentials and to maintain financial stability.

Social wellbeing in Scotland remains high, scoring 75 out of 100. Although this figure has not changed significantly since 2023, it continues to be higher than the UK average. The report highlights small improvements that suggest positive developments in community cohesion, public services and quality of life. Environmental wellbeing has also improved slightly to 66 and remains above the UK figure. Collectively, these findings indicate that Scotland is performing well across most aspects of wellbeing and that long-term investment in communities and services is showing results.

However, the research also points to continuing issues in democratic wellbeing. Trust in institutions continues to vary sharply. While 52 per cent of people have low trust in the UK Government – an eight-point improvement since last year – trust in the Scottish Government is higher. More than twice as many people report high trust in the Scottish Government as in the UK Government, and only 36 per cent express low trust in the Scottish Government compared with 52 per cent for the UK Government.

These findings underline the importance of policies that support fairness, inclusion and transparency. The Scottish Government’s higher level of public trust provides a platform to continue strengthening wellbeing across economic, social and environmental areas. The focus on collective wellbeing aligns with Scotland’s wider policy approach that views success through quality of life and social progress rather than economic measures alone.

Scotland’s improvement in wellbeing outcomes reflects a gradual but steady recovery from recent economic and social challenges. The increase in economic wellbeing and the consistently strong social scores suggest that policy decisions aimed at supporting families, jobs and communities are having an effect. The results provide encouragement that targeted investment and inclusive growth can deliver measurable benefits for people’s lives.

Looking ahead, maintaining progress will depend on sustained action to reduce inequality, expand opportunity and protect the environment. The evidence from Carnegie UK’s 2025 report shows that positive change is possible when policy focuses on what matters most to people. The Scottish Government will continue to prioritise wellbeing in its approach to public services, ensuring that progress is shared and that Scotland remains a fair, resilient and confident nation.

Angus Robertson is SNP MSP for Edinburgh Central and Constitution, External Affairs and Culture Secretary