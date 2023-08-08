Scots scientist to head UN climate science panel - Angus Robertson

Professor Jim Skea

Skea was elected during the 59th plenary session of the IPCC in Nairobi, Kenya.

The work of the IPCC is fundamental in informing how the world tackles climate change, and its reports have been the authoritative measurement of and provided necessary impetus for climate action across the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born in Dundee in 1953, Skea studied Mathematical Physics at the University of Edinburgh.

He then went on to pursue a PhD in Energy Research at the University of Cambridge, which he completed in 1978 and took up various positions in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Skea has led work on climate change research since the early 1990s. He has served as a member of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) since 1998 and was Co-Chair of Working Group III from 2015 to 2023.

In taking up post as Chair of the IPCC, Professor Skea said he will take up three key priorities: ensuring inclusive participation and collaboration across all regions; promoting the use of the best and most relevant science; and maximising the reach and impact of the IPCC’s work through engagement with policymakers and other stakeholders.

“We have the tools,” Prof Skea says, “now we need to put them to work”.