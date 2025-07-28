Scottish government should call time on unfair footy drink ban - Susan Dalgety
The law is pretty clear: a football fan cannot carry alcohol into a football stadium; consume alcohol within sight of a football pitch or enter a football stadium under the influence of alcohol. It is even illegal to drink while on ‘official’ transport to a match, ie a supporters’ bus.
The ban was imposed in 1981 following the infamous 1980 Scottish Cup Final where Celtic and Rangers fans rioted after the game (Celtic won 1–0 after extra time). And while there have been successive calls for the ban to be lifted in the last 40-plus years, it remains firmly in place.
A pilot project earlier this month involving several clubs, including Stirling Albion, Arbroath and Partick Thistle, proved a big success but it has not persuaded First Minister John Swinney that the national ban should go. He has said he’s “not sympathetic” to changing the law, even though football fans south of the border are allowed to drink.
I understand his reluctance. Scots have an unhealthy relationship with drink, with deaths from alcohol at a 15-year high, so any public measure that helps reduce alcohol intake should be welcomed.
But bluntly, it smacks of institutional snobbery for rugby fans to be considered fit and proper people to have a pint of IPA at a game, while football fans are not.
The game has changed beyond recognition since 1981 and I don’t just mean the success of the women’s game or the wages of top players. Stadiums are all-seated.
Organised, large-scale hooliganism, which was the curse of the game for a generation, has all but disappeared, and match day is considered by many as a family event.
However, while riots in Leith Walk or Gorgie Road may be less likely, online hate has become a feature of the modern game, with sectarianism, racism and homophobia often rearing their ugly head.
Former First Minister Jack McConnell, who spear-headed a campaign to end sectarianism during his time in office, has suggested a new code of conduct for clubs linked to a relaxation in the drinking ban.
He told a Sunday news-paper that zero tolerance of hate speech and violence could be “the quid pro quo that ensures the freedom to drink again”.
Dr Geoff Pearson, one of the UK’s leading experts on football violence, says that looking into ways of permitting alcohol at matches, without increasing the risk to public safety, is a “sensible move”.
And research by the Scottish Football Supporters Association shows that 74 per cent of fans think they should be able to buy alcohol during match days.
The majority of fans are fed up being treated like second class citizens, compared to other sports. As the new football season approaches, the Scottish government should call time on this unfair ban.
