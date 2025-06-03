Scottish Government turns its back on nature and communities - Lorna Slater

Scottish Green Party co-leader Lorna Slater

When I was the Minister for Biodiversity, I had the privilege of launching the process to create Scotland’s third national park. It was an exciting moment, a chance to protect and celebrate some of our most precious natural landscapes and to deliver jobs, investment and pride to rural communities.

Among the strongest candidates for that designation was Galloway. A region rich in natural beauty and history but with real challenges in the local economy.

That’s why I was so deeply disappointed and saddened by the Scottish Government’s decision not to create a Galloway National Park.

A National Park would have brought around £10 million a year to the area, created jobs and given the confidence to housebuilders and entrepreneurs to invest. It could have been transformative for the people of Galloway and for nature. Unfortunately, a campaign led by landed interests and, in some cases peddling misinformation, has undermined the project.

Denise Brownlee and Liz Hitschmann have been prominent in the campaign against plans for a Galloway National Park

It’s a short-sighted move that will have a long-lasting and damaging impact I don’t believe the Scottish Government, or those who campaigned against the park, are fully appreciating.

The campaign to create a national park in Galloway has been led by local community volunteers for more than a decade. By missing out on being Scotland’s next national park, Galloway has missed out on millions of pounds in investment, high-quality jobs and supported sustainable tourism that could underpin the region’s economy for generations to come.

The Scottish Government could have worked harder to advocate for the park, to challenge the large landowners and to counter the misinformation about the park.

This decision sits alongside another deeply troubling one: the government’s move to overturn the rejection of the controversial Flamingo Land development on the shores of Loch Lomond.

Despite being opposed by more than 155,000 people and unanimously rejected by the national park authority, Ministers have now given the green light to a vast commercial resort in one of our most iconic natural locations.

It’s a slap in the face to everyone who stood up for Loch Lomond and for the principle of democratic, locally-driven planning.

The Flamingo Land decision sets a dangerous precedent. It shows that even when local voices and expert planning decisions say no, big developers can still get their way and the Scottish Government won’t stand up for local communities or for nature.

It also highlights the growing disconnect between the Scottish Government’s rhetoric on the environment and the decisions it is actually making.

Together, these decisions point to a government that is losing its way. Retreating from environmental leadership and turning its back on the communities and places that need support the most.

We face a nature emergency in Scotland. Protecting our wild places isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. National parks are one of the best tools we have to deliver nature restoration, support rural jobs and foster pride and resilience in our landscapes and communities.

By walking away from the Galloway National Park and backing destructive developments like Flamingo Land, the government is making the wrong choices for people, nature and the climate.

We can do better. The Scottish Government needs to call in the decision on Flamingo Land and make the correct decision to support the community and nature. I will continue to support the excellent work of our National Parks and the benefits they bring to the communities who host them.

Scottish Green party co-leader​