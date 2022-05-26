Despite Boris Johnson and Partygate, a majority of Scots want to stay in the Union (Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Another opinion poll published yesterday morning put support for the Union at 55 per cent, and that’s after months of controversy about the culture of Downing Street and the Prime Minister’s integrity, compared to the still relatively undented popularity of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

It is yet another illustration that whatever the Scottish public might think about the personalities of the two leaders, about the cost-of-living crisis or Brexit, or whatever issue may be top of the new agenda, it is not translating into consistent approval for the end of the United Kingdom.

There is little argument that repeated elections endorse Ms Sturgeon as the best politician to stand up for Scotland’s interests, but it’s clear that many are making a very different judgement call when it comes to making a decision which will have consequences going far beyond the current performances of individual politicians.

Lengthening hospital waiting lists, rising drug deaths, lower education standards, and a faltering economy amidst a global crisis are not the solid platform from which most Scots are prepared to take a leap, whatever they might think about Boris Johnson’s trustworthiness.