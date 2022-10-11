Delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen (Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA)

Motions on land reform, tackling racism in schools, support for Ukraine and a range of other policies were passed by the delegates who, more than ever, have shown commitment and dedication to working towards a prosperous, progressive, independent Scotland in Europe.

Perhaps that most poignant moment was the speech to delegates by Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko, in which she highlighted the ongoing struggle the people of Ukraine face and how our solidarity is vital.

“Strangely enough, Scotland feels a lot like Ukraine. Freedom has meaning here. People understand it on a molecular level,” Lesia said. “I stand here in hope that this mutual love for freedom will keep our two nations united and strong in the face of a hard winter ahead and in the face of Russian aggression.”

Needless to say, the SNP and Scotland will remain totally committed to the people of Ukraine and to their liberation.

Nicola Sturgeon has outlined the a clear plan towards a referendum. As the First Minister noted, it has become increasingly clear that Scottish independence is the only way to create a better relationship between the nations of the UK.

An aggressive unionism and lack of respect for basic democratic principles is undermining that partnership.

The message from SNP conference to Labour and the Tories is clear: let’s be democrats. Let’s have the debate and the referendum and, when independence is won, let’s move forward as equal partners and friendly neighbours.